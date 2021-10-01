New flood insurance rates take effect on Oct. 1. Here's what you should know

It's a part of a sweeping new rate strategy from the federal government, but it's not one-size-fits-all.

BEVIL OAKS, Texas — The latest rain in Southeast Texas hasn't created any flooding, but starting Friday, Oct. 1, if you buy flood insurance, you may be forced to pay more.



Some Southeast Texans could be paying more for flood insurance, while others not so much.

It all depends on a couple of factors.

April Tolbert is a Farmers Insurance agent. She said starting Friday, most people who enroll in flood insurance will see higher rates. Those who are already enrolled won't see changes to their rate until April.

Tolbert said FEMA's new rating system calculates your flood insurance rate based on how far your home is from the nearest flood source, as well as how high off the ground your home sits, among other factors.

"If it rains, it can flood and, I could not agree with that more,” Tolbert said. “Having been an insurance agent here for many years now and having been born and raised in Southeast Texas and seen all of our flooding events, we are definitely more susceptible to flooding."

Tolbert said not everyone will see increased flood insurance rates. She said some new home buyers have reported rates dropping from as high as $5,000 to $1,500.

Tolbert said not everyone's adjusted flood insurance rates will be the same, but if you live along the coast or near a body of water be prepared to pay more.