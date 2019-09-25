BEAUMONT, Texas — New details were released on Wednesday about flood damage to schools and churches within the Diocese of Beaumont.

In all, 11 schools and churches had some type of flood damage from the storm last Thursday, according to preliminary estimates from the Diocese.

St. Mary Fannett: 3" of water reported in all buildings; initial remediation work underway

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School: 2-4" of water in main building, library, old gym, cafeteria, Centennial building and softball building; remediation work underway

St. Maurice: Parish Hall had 6-8" of water; tear out is underway (no flood coverage)

Our Lady of Assumption: Parish Hall had 4" of water and the school building had 2" of water; remediation work underway (no flood coverage)

Cristo Rey: Rectory and parish hall had 3" of water inside; remediation work underway (no flood coverage)

RELATED: Nearly a dozen schools across Southeast Texas flooded by Imelda

RELATED: Beaumont United High School teacher battles flooded home, school closure

Our Lady of Lourdes: Rectory flooded, church entry and parish hall had some water, some roof leaks; tear out and remediation underway (no flood coverage)

St. Catherine School: Roof leaks in hallway, leak in gym, cafeteria and one portable classroom, water pushed in near entrance to portable classrooms; some remediation underway by maintenance

St. Catherine Church: Rectory AC closet had leaking water; remediation work underway

Sacred Heart (Port Arthur): Roof leaks; need to evaluate extent of damage

St. James Church: Rectory roof leak; minimal damage

St. Joseph the Worker (Dayton): Water in converted office with lower slab, has been a recurring problem with heavy rain; need to evaluate extent of damage