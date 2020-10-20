Southeast Texas doctor gives new COVID-19 testing advice as cold, flu season approaches

Many doctors, including those here in Southeast Texas, want people to know the coronavirus isn't going anywhere and that it's still important to wear a mask when out and about.



Dr. Gary Mennie with the Medical Center of Southeast Texas Port Arthur said he's seen many people lately not wearing their masks.



"People are getting fatigued, you know. It's like mask fatigue. You go out in public, now barely anyone has a mask. Like I went to H-E-B today, maybe 25 percent of the people got a mask on," Dr. Mennie said.



Most of the positive cases in Texas recently have been linked to younger people, specifically those in their 20’s and 30’s.



Doctor Mennie said it's easy for the younger population to let their guard down with the virus.



"Again, younger people in general, just like when I was younger in college, we feel like we're invincible right. It's not gonna happen to me. It's not gonna get it," Dr. Mennie said.



Dr. Mennie said this cold and flu season could be much worse due to the coronavirus, and it could be hard for people to know what they're sick with unless they get tested.



"What we're worried about with flu season and COVID, a lot of the symptoms are the exact same,” Dr. Mennie said. “So, one, if you're healthy, get a flu shot. So, at least you cut out one of those things. If you feel like you have those symptoms, be it flu, strep, or COVID, then that's the time you should get tested."



Dr. Mennie said if a person can be outside during the pandemic rather than being inside, especially while eating at a restaurant, it decreases their risk of becoming sick.



He also said doing the simple things, such as washing hands, can help protect against the virus.



"Eat healthy, exercise, sleep right," Dr. Mennie said. "I mean, those are all things that will keep your body's immune system up. That again helps prevent us from getting things."



Dr. Mennie said he believes doctors like himself will be better prepared to treat COVID-19 patients in the event of a second outbreak due to more drugs being available among other helpful research.