New community center aims to empower Beaumont community, promote growth and positivity

Dar is the Spanish word for give, and the studio’s owner, Tania Castelan, plans for it to give back to the community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of a new community center that opened in Beaumont hopes it will promotes growth throughout the community.

DAR Event Studio held its grand opening Sunday. Dar is the Spanish word for give, and the studio’s owner, Tania Castelan, plans for it to give back to the community.

The studio's mission is to, "empower the community with a place where they can find beneficial, recreational, and educational classes."

DAR Studio is broken up into two studios. Studio one will offer Zumba classes, Pilates classes, yoga classes and more. Studio two will offer salsa lessons, how-to classes, parenting classes and more.

Castelan hopes the studio become a "resource to the community and provide a variety of classes that promote growth and positivity." She feels it is important that the DAR Event Studio exists in Beaumont.

“Everybody has something to bring to the table," Castelan said. "I enjoy working with people. I love my community. I love the people in my community. And just for DAR to be a platform for those that do have a business or want to teach a class that we are open to accepting everybody.”

To register for a class, residents can text (409) 338-5600 or message the studio on Facebook or Instagram. There is a $20 registration fee and registration is $25 per month with a month-to-month agreement.

Throughout January, all Beaumont Independent School District Employees can attend any class for free.

DAR Event Studio plans to finalize its calendar of events by January 1, 2023. That calendar, once completed, will be posted on the studio's social media.

The studio is located at 1735 College Street.

