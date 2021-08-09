'It's about time' | New Chick-fil-A, Starbucks restaurant coming to Groves

“It's about time. I'm happy. I'm excited, and I'll be a regular customer,” said Groves resident Sarah Williams.



Williams has lived in Groves for 10 years, and she's grateful to hear the city is growing.



"I'm excited to hear that is coming,” Williams said. “Now this close to home in Groves, so we won't have to be going out to Walmart, anywhere else, that we have right here in town, on our own home. So I'm very excited. John for John."



City Manager D.E. Sosa said Groves currently has 40 homes under construction, and he’s confident that with the new additions that their population will continue to grow.



"It's going to bring us a little bit of prestige,” Sosa said. “We've got a major retailer or major fast-food vendor. It's also going to bring in a lot of sales tax and to bring people into Groves that normally probably wouldn't come to Groves."



The community feels the combination of Starbucks and Chick-fil-A will bring more jobs, diversity, and enthusiasm to the city.