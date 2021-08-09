'It's about time' | New Chick-fil-A, Starbucks restaurant coming to Groves

GROVES, Texas — People in Groves are fired up about what's coming to the vacant land at the corner of Twin City Highway and 39th Street.
The city has confirmed a Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are under construction at the intersection.
“It's about time. I'm happy. I'm excited, and I'll be a regular customer,” said Groves resident Sarah Williams.
Williams has lived in Groves for 10 years, and she's grateful to hear the city is growing.
"I'm excited to hear that is coming,” Williams said. “Now this close to home in Groves, so we won't have to be going out to Walmart, anywhere else, that we have right here in town, on our own home. So I'm very excited. John for John."
City Manager D.E. Sosa said Groves currently has 40 homes under construction, and he’s confident that with the new additions that their population will continue to grow.
"It's going to bring us a little bit of prestige,” Sosa said. “We've got a major retailer or major fast-food vendor. It's also going to bring in a lot of sales tax and to bring people into Groves that normally probably wouldn't come to Groves."
The community feels the combination of Starbucks and Chick-fil-A will bring more jobs, diversity, and enthusiasm to the city.
According to the city, Starbucks will open first. It could be open by December.
Depending on when Chick-fil-A begins construction, it could be up and running by the middle to late months in 2022.