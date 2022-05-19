x
Golden Triangle Growth | Chick-fil-A donating $25K to Feeding America in honor of upcoming Groves opening

In honor of the upcoming opening, Chick-fil-A will surprise 100 heroes who they believe made an impact in the Groves area with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

GROVES, Texas — Golden Triangle growth is coming to the city of Groves, and thanks to it, community members will soon have a new place to eat. 

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, a new Chick-fil-A will be officially open for business in Groves. The restaurant will be located on at 5100 West Parkway Street.

In honor of the upcoming opening, Chick-fil-A will surprise 100 hometown heroes who they believe made an impact in the Groves area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The chain will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant.

The Groves restaurant will join four other Chick-fil-A restaurants that serve the wider Beaumont area. Upcoming owner Mike Tschirhart is looking forward to welcoming and serving the Groves community and beyond.

“We are excited to become a permanent fixture here in Groves and look forward to expanding our relationships with the community,” Tschirhart said. “Our new location will allow Chick-fil-A to serve many more people and give them access to a place to call their own.”

Tschirhart is a Texas native native who grew up in San Antonio. He joined Chick-fil-A in 2007 as the operator of Chick-fil-A Greenville In-Line in Greenville, Texas.

The Groves' restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out services from Monday through Saturday. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-Fil-A app.

Family, friends of beloved Silsbee High School junior believe his legacy will impact community for years to come