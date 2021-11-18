'Home Sweet Home' homeless shelter opening soon in Beaumont ahead of the holidays

"We just wanted to make people’s lives better," said Captain Jason Moore, co-officer of the Salvation Army.



Moore is preparing to open the doors of the new homeless shelter that's been in the works for two years. He said they want this to be a place to stay for anyone who is homeless.



"Veterans, the vulnerable population of women, children, elderly, seniors... Anyone that has a disability," Moore said.



Mike Getz chairs the Beaumont homeless coalition. He said with the increase in homelessness, a shelter was needed.



“A lot of the homeless have mental health issues or addiction issues,” Getz said. “And the plan is to bring some of the providers that deal with those areas of need into this facility to counsel those that are here that have a need for those services."



Getz said the location is a one-stop-shop, with 'Home Sweet Home being a place to sleep, right across the street they have some other place to get their daily meals.



"Henry's Place, which is a facility where the homeless can go and wash their clothes, there's additional showers there, they can get their mail there," Getz said.



The shelter can hold between 25 and 30 people, and Captain Moore feels the home is a step in the right direction.



“We're going to make sure that they have emergency temporary housing and then we're going to case manage them into permanent housing," Moore said.