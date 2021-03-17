New apartments coming to town as Beaumont housing demands increase

"I think it's good because it can bring more people to Beaumont."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Drive through some Beaumont neighborhoods, and it's pretty clear new apartments are in the works all around town.

At least five new complexes are being built right now across Beaumont. So, is there a need for all of the additional housing, and what might all of the new apartments do to housing prices?

City officials say the demand for new housing is there. It's the reason they've been consistently issuing permits to build during the pandemic.



Across Beaumont, you don't have to look very far to find developments of new apartment complexes



"I think it's good because it can bring more people to Beaumont," said Beaumont resident Hailey Armstrong.



Construction is currently underway at five different complexes throughout the city. The additional housing options are being celebrated by some, others not so much.



"Where some of the apartments are popping up it use to be completely wooded area where deer and other animals use to room and be free. Now that the apartment complexes are there, they can't do that, they have to find new homes," Beaumont resident Indigo Chapman said.



So, why are new apartments being built all over town?

City officials tell 12News it's because funding from the state has become available, following previous natural disasters.



"Back in 2017, when we had Harvey, we had some dollars come down to the state and so several of those complexes are actually tapping into that hurricane Harvey funding," said Chris Boone, Beaumont's director of planning and community development.



Based on the studies they've conducted, Boone said there’s a need for more apartments. He said the added inventory shouldn't impact rent prices.



"With adding more units to the market it should level off at those prices,” Boone said. “It's not gonna be the inclination to raise rent. Having said that, these complexes they're pretty nice, they have a lot of amenities and some of them will be a little bit higher dollar than others."

Construction is expected to start on two more complexes in Beaumont in the coming months.