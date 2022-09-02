New apartment complex opens in Beaumont thanks to funds from GLO's affordable rental program

Delta Manor is only one of 82 projects throughout 48 counties funded by the GLO's affordable rental program. The rental program will restore approximately 6,000 affordable rental units lost to Harvey.



“So we are very involved in this area and it is so exciting every time we get to come here and say welcome home,” said Brittany Eck with the General Land Office.



After rental properties were either damaged or destroyed from Harvey in 2017, $588 million in federal disaster recovery funds from HUD is being used to replenish affordable rental housing



“Our first priority was to help those that were damaged to be repaired so that we could move those individuals in there as quickly as possible,” Eck said.



Through their affordable rental program, the GLO awarded more than 20 million of that fund to construct the delta manor apartments near Parkdale Mall



“And with the funding leftover we were able to do new projects like this to increase that available rental stock of apartments in this area,” Eck said.



Delta Manor is a brand new 160 unit multifamily community with 82 units that are guaranteed for low-to-moderate-income residents.



“With this HUD fund, there is this stipulation that at least 50% of the units be dedicated specifically to those that meet the low-to-moderate-income threshold,” Eck said.



And low-to-moderate-income residents who live in the apartments will have guaranteed housing for at least 20 years after completion.



“But it makes sure that those individuals those workforce individuals have places that are decent, safe, sanitary, and quite frankly stunningly beautiful to live here in the area,” Eck said.



Delta Manor apartments are accepting applications you can find those on their website or pick one up at their main office.