Neighborhood in Groves adds stop sign, lowers speed limit in busy intersection

GROVES, Texas — A neighborhood in Groves has lowered speed limits and added stop signs with hopes to keep safety in the spotlight.

Concerned neighbors near 34th Street and Newton Avenue first sent in a formal complaint to their council member after noticing the lack of stop signs and frequent speeding.

Councilwoman Rhonda Dugas brought this up to the council, which resulted in them voting to make a 3-way stop at this intersection. They also lowered the speed limit from 30 to 20 miles per hour.

Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa says doing this was an important precautionary measure to keep the neighborhood safe.

“Our neighborhoods and our city is growing with a lot of young families coming in. I think the neighborhoods are taking a lot more proactive approach to try to make sure that they have a speed limit that is reasonable. That traffic can be controlled without putting a police officer at the end of the street,” Sosa said.

This new addition joins another speed limit that was lowered and a stop sign that was added on Jackson Boulevard and Kent Avenue, just three months ago.

Councilwoman Dugas says that this is further proof local representatives value the input of the community.

"If you have a situation go to your council person, that's what we are here for we are there to help you. We will go from there and meet with the city on your behalf and see what we can get done to help you,” she said.

City leaders emphasize that safety always comes first so if you want something improved, they are there to help.