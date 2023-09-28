Lufkin house a 'total loss' after fire destroys it

The house is reported to be a total loss. Two vehicles, an RV and ATVs were also damaged in the fire.

LUFKIN, Texas — A house was destroyed by a fire in Lufkin Thursday afternoon.

The Lufkin Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house on fire at the 200 block of Joyce Lane. Fire crews were able to control the fire at 2:47 p.m..

A neighbor reported the fire and at the time there was no one in the house, officials said.

The house fire forced the closure of Joyce Lane. The city of Lufkin and Lufkin ISD Police Departments directed traffic until the roadway was cleared around 5 p.m., officials said.

