City of Nederland: Water is safe to drink despite discoloration

Residents with questions are advised to contact the city manager’s office at (409) 723-1503.

NEDERLAND, Texas — The City of Nederland is reassuring residents that the city’s water is safe to drink despite discoloration.

City officials released a statement Saturday night saying in part, “The City's treated water is safe to drink. The slight discoloration is due to the sediment impact to the raw water supply from the recent heavy rain events. The discoloration should pass in a few days.”

