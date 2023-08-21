City of Nederland under voluntary water conservation

Due to the severe heat and weather conditions, the City of Nederland has experienced a number of waterline breaks. Late yesterday, a water leak occurred, and crews are still onsite making the necessary repairs. The water plant is tracking consumption and the quantity of treated water being produced. It is necessary to request a VOLUNTARY WATER USE REDUCTION. We ask that all utility customers conserve water by considering the following measures: LIMIT NONESSENTIAL WATER USES, CHECK FOR LEAKS AT YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS, MAKE SPRINKLER ADJUSTMENTS TO AVOID WATERING SIDEWALKS, DRIVEWAYS, AND ROADWAYS, and AVOID WATERING YOUR GRASS (PLEASE DO NOT WATER YOUR YARD BETWEEN 12PM AND 7PM). Every customer helping to do their part will ensure the protection of the City of Nederland’s water system. If you have questions concerning this matter, please call the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.