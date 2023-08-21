City of Nederland under voluntary water conservation

NEDERLAND, Texas — The City of Nederland is asking residents to voluntarily conserve water.
Because of the severe heat and drought conditions, the city has experienced a number of waterline breaks. Crews are still making repairs to to leaks that occurred yesterday according to City of Nederland news release.
The water plant is tracking consumption and the quantity of treated water that is being produced.
It is necessary for the city to request a voluntary water conservation according to the release.
Residents can consider doing the following to conserve water:
- Limit nonessential water uses.
- Check for leaks at your home or business.
- Make sprinkler adjustments to avoid watering sidewalks, driveways and roadways.
- Avoid watering your grass
- Do not water your yard between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.
If you have questions concerning the water conservation, call the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.
