City of Nederland approves water bill adjustment policy following winter storm

NEDERLAND, Texas — Help is on the way, for Nederland residents who were worried about huge water bills after the storm.

On Tuesday, the city council approved an enhanced utility bill adjustment policy. This should help customers who have had major leaks after the recent winter storm.

The calculations get complicated, but basically, the water portion of people's bills will be adjusted to reflect the cost for one third of the excess water, based on a 6-month average.



For customers 65 years and older, disabled, or low-income, as long he or she averages less than 4,000 gallons a month, the water portion of the bill would be adjusted by half of the excess water based on a 6-month average.

The Nederland city manager said he's willing to help customers who may have questions. You may contact the city manager’s office at (409) 723-1503.

From a City of Nederland news release…

The Nederland City Council approved an enhanced utility bill adjustment policy to provide relief to customers who experienced water line leaks following the February 2021 Winter Storms.

The City’s utility bill adjustment policy focuses solely on customers who had leaks.

Currently, customers with water consumption less than 50,000 gallons have their utility bill adjusted to reflect the greater than normal sewer cost (sewer is adjusted to monthly average), and customers with water consumption greater than 50,000 gallons but who average less than 50,000 gallons a month have their utility bill adjusted to reflect the greater than normal sewer cost and the water portion of the bill is adjusted by 1/3 of the excess water based on a 6-month average.

Due to the Winter Storms, the utility bill adjustment policy is amended to adjust the water portion of the bill by 1/3 of the excess water based on a 6-month average; the 50,000 gallon threshold is not applicable; the sewer adjustment will also be applied.

For customers who are senior citizens (65 years and older), disabled, or low-income (account must be in name of an individual who meets one of these criteria and must average less than 4,000 gallons a month), the water portion of the bill would be adjusted by ½ of the excess water based on a 6-month average with the same sewer adjustment as other customers.

The utility bill adjustment is solely for customers who had a water line leak. Late fees and penalties are suspended until March 12, 2021. If you have any questions, you may contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.