'Hug your loved ones a little extra' : Nederland teen describes being at Allen mall during deadly mass shooting

While E.J. Cadroy was locked down for two hours, he texted his loved ones saying, "I love y'all so much, there's a mass shooter, I just wanted to let y'all know."

NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland teen who was at the scene of a deadly mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall is back home in Southeast Texas processing the senseless act of violence he witnessed.

Eight people were killed in the shooting that happened on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Allen, Texas. Several others were injured and are being treated at hospitals.

The suspected gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, was fatally shot by an officer at the scene, according to police.

Children are among the victims, including two sister in the 2nd and 4th grade. A 6-year-old boy is now an orphan after his parents and younger brother were killed.

E.J. Cadroy, 18, of Nederland was visiting his dad in Dallas. During the trip, his family went golfing and fishing. They decided to end the trip by going shopping at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

Cadroy says they left a store because of a long line at the register, which now looking back, he believes is a decision that may have saved their life

"Opened the door, and I see my dad and everyone in the back and I'm like what's going on, and they said hey man, a mass shooting is going on,"

Cadroy says a mass shooting was the last thing he could've imagined happening that day.

"It was a perfect day, it was bright, sunny, that was literally the last of our worries," he said.

Cadroy and his family dodged the mall massacre by a matter of minutes.

"Things could have gone a lot differently, I think a lot of people that day found out just how blessed they really were, like I said, 5 minutes away from not being able to come home to hug your family, it's really surreal, God was definitely with us," he said.

He was in another store trying on a shirt, when the violence started. He says he probably heard around 12 bullets at first and after that, it was around 15 or 20.

"Obviously fear, not knowing what's going to happen, anger, a lot of anger," Cadroy said.

While Cadroy was locked down for two hours, he texted his family and friends.

"I love y'all so much, there's a mass shooter, I just wanted to let y'all know," he told them.

Finally, police came with the all clear and Cadroy saw just how close he was to being in the line of fire.

"Just knowing that it was in seeing distance, is, pretty horrifying. Especially whenever you find out who he hurt, no life is worth taking, but it hits differently whenever you hear it was a 5-year-old," Cadroy said. "You just kind of want to know what his reason was, could it have been prevented. There is no justified reason for doing anything of that sort."

A day later, Cadroy returned home to his mom in Nederland, and it all hit him. He hugged her and realized that that hug, could've not happened.

"The time that I left for dallas could have been the last time, and I just felt very blessed that I got another opportunity to hug my loved ones that day. My heart just goes out to all the families that you know, didn't have that chance."

The families who experienced a loss in this tragic shooting, are on Cadroy's mind the most.

"It just makes you think that, every time you say goodbye to a loved one you want to make sure that it's genuine, and like its the last, because it very well could be, no one ever expects it to happen to them, but it very well could, especially now, its only getting worse, just make sure you hug your loved ones a little extra every time you see them," Cadroy said.

