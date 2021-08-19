'Bare with us' | Restaurant industry struggling to maintain staffing amid COVID-19 surge

Between food prices and having to increase pay to attract more employees, some restaurant owners are having to raise menu prices.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Staffing shortages combined with rising food and labor costs have put restaurant owners in a real bind amid another COVID-19 surge.

Southeast Texas restaurants are no stranger to many of these issues.

Kenny Mings owns touch of Cajun Cafe in Nederland. He said many restaurants like his have struggled with the uncertainty of the pandemic and are asking for the public's patience during this rough time.

"It's not one place or the next. It's an industry shortage across the board," Mings said.



Mings said fielding a full staff has been an issue since he opened Touch Of Cajun in 2018.



But the pandemic has only added fuel to the fire.



"People just do not want to work in the food industry anymore, so there's just nothing to attract them," Mings said.



Mings said it was already hard to find employees before the pandemic, but things like fear of COVID-19, unemployment benefits and lack of benefits within the restaurant industry have only worsened the problem.



Hiring isn't his only headache.



"There's also the food costs is up. 50% is our food costs right now. It's up 20-25% over what it was pre-COVID, and then you've got labor costs," Mings said.



Mings said he's paying triple the amount he normally would on food items like crab meat. Between that and having to increase his pay to attract more employees, he's had to raise menu prices.



Kelsey Streufert with The Texas Restaurant Association said they estimate Texas has lost about 9,000 of its 50,000 restaurant locations around the state during the pandemic.



"Bear with us,” Streufert said. “Show us patience. You know, if you disagree with a policy a restaurants adopted to keep people safe on COVID, please just be respectful and know that those employees are there just trying to do their jobs."



Mings said it's been a stressful year unlike any other, but he's grateful he hasn't had to shut his doors.



"We're trying. We're hanging in there. We're not going nowhere,” Mings said.

Mings said hiring wait staff has been a huge obstacle, but fortunately he didn't have to lay anyone off during the pandemic unlike other restaurants.