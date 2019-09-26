BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Nederland is asking that homeowners separate Imelda debris to follow FEMA guidelines.

While the city hasn't been told yet whether FEMA reimbursement will be available for the debris cleanup, they are asking for the community's cooperation.

The debris should be separated as follows:

1. Green waste (limbs, tree branches, logs, leaves, and vegetation);

2. Spoiled food and household garbage;

3. Construction debris (drywall, lumber, carpet and furniture);

4. Appliances;

5. Electronics (televisions, computers, printers, etc.);

6. Household hazardous materials

The City of Nederland, Texas Monday, October 21st at 5:30PM - Public Meeting to discuss food truc... k regulations in Nederland This meeting is open to the public; the City is seeking input from local businesses/restaurants, food truck vendors, and concerned or interested citizens.

You are asked not to put debris in black bags.

Homeowners should take photos of all their damage for their insurance or NFIP.

Anyone with questions can call the City Manager's Office at (409)-723-1503.

RELATED: Beaumont ISD students go back to school at nearly all campuses, LC-M, Hardin-Jefferson, Orangefield students also return

RELATED: How to get help after Imelda

From a City of Nederland news release:

At this time, the City is still gathering the necessary information to determine the scale of a possible debris operation. It is necessary to homeowners to have materials separated. The debris should be placed in separate piles as follows:

1. Green Waste (limbs, tree branches, logs, leaves, and vegetation);

2. Spoiled Food and Household Garbage;

3. Construction Debris (drywall, lumber, carpet and furniture);

4. Appliances;

5. Electronics (televisions, computers, printers, etc.);

6. Household Hazardous Materials

We strongly encourage homeowners to not place the debris in black bags. The City recognizes the inconvenience and additional work this separation of debris requires, but FEMA guidelines require separation of piles. At this time, the City has not been advised by the federal government whether FEMA reimbursement will be available for debris operations.

Homeowners should take photos of all their damage for their insurance or NFIP.

We ask for your cooperation and patience through this process. If you have any questions about debris separation or placement, please call the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503