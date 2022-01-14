Nederland power outage planned for some Entergy customers Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon

374 customers are expected to be without power during the planned outage.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Entergy is planning a Saturday morning power outage for some of its customers in Nederland neighborhoods for five hours.

374 customers are expected to be without power from 7 a.m. to noon, according to Entergy.

A map of the affected areas was not provided, but the City of Nederland compiled the list below using the addresses Entergy provided to help highlight areas that are expected to be without power.

600 - 900 blocks of North 9th Street, 10th Street, and 11th Street

100 - 800 blocks of North 12th Street, 13th Street, 14th Street, and 15th Street

1100 -1500 blocks of Atlanta Ave, Boston Ave, Chicago Ave, Detroit Ave, Elgin Ave, and Franklin Ave

1100 block of Gary Ave

700 - 1100 blocks of Helena Ave

200 - 2800 blocks of Twin City Highway

A few addresses between 9th and 15th Streets along Nederland Ave

Customers are encouraged to contact Entergy for additional information or to address any questions.

From an Entergy Texas announcement…

Customers Affected: 374

Outage Start Time: Jan 15, 07:00 AM

Estimated Restoration Time: Jan 15, 12:00 PM

Comments: This outage is planned to start in your area within the next week, to safely incorporate reliability improvements for our customers. This outage will be cancelled should bad weather arise and be rescheduled at a later date. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

