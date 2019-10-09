NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland Police are warning city residents to be aware of a phone scam targeting elderly people.

The caller calls residents and tells them they owe a certain amount of money to prevent their water being shut off.

The department reminds residents the City of Nederland does not take payments over the phone.

Payments are taken in person on the city's website.

The post continues to say the city uses an auto-attendant phone messaging system that will call if a resident is two months behind on billing, but an actual person won't call.

From a Nederland Police Department Facebook post:

These fraudsters are targeting elderly residents telling them they have to pay a certain amount of money or their water will be shut off. Be aware that the City of Nederland will not take payments over the phone.

Payments are taken in person or online on the City's website.The City does use an auto-attendant phone messaging system that will call if a resident is 2 months behind on their billing but an actual person will NOT call. Please help spread this alert by word of mouth, especially to our elderly who are not on social media