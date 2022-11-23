Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects

The incidents took place between South 1st Street and South Twin City.

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries.

According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.

For those in that area, the department is asking that you please check your security cameras, including doorbell cameras, for any suspicious vehicles, persons or activity.

Please contact Detective King at 409-723-1569 or Detective Thompson at 409-237-6185.

If you are unable to reach either detective, they are asking that you please leave a voicemail with a call back number, and they will return your call as soon as possible.

And please remember to lock your vehicles and secure your firearms inside your home at night.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.