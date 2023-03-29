Have you seen her? | Nederland Police asking for help finding missing 16-year-old believed to have runaway

Aneria Erielle Joseph was last seen on March 28, 2023 at Nederland High School at 7 a.m.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Police in Nederland are asking for the community's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who they believe ran away.

Aneria Erielle Joseph was last seen on March 28, 2023 at Nederland High School at 7 a.m., according to a Nederland Police Department release. When she was last seen, Joseph was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and white crocs.

Police said Joseph often wears her hair in a curly bun.

Joseph is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was reported as a runaway on March 29, 2023, according to the release.

Anyone who has information about where Joseph may be is asked to call the Nederland Police Department at 409-723-1516 or their nearest law enforcement agency.

From a Nederland Police Department release:

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.