x
Local News

Have you seen her? | Nederland Police asking for help finding missing 16-year-old believed to have runaway

Aneria Erielle Joseph was last seen on March 28, 2023 at Nederland High School at 7 a.m.
Credit: Nederland Police Department

NEDERLAND, Texas — Police in Nederland are asking for the community's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who they believe ran away.

Aneria Erielle Joseph was last seen on March 28, 2023 at Nederland High School at  7 a.m., according to a Nederland Police Department release. When she was last seen, Joseph was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and white crocs. 

Police said Joseph often wears her hair in a curly bun.

Joseph is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was reported as a runaway on March 29, 2023, according to the release.

Anyone who has information about where Joseph may be is asked to call the Nederland Police Department at 409-723-1516 or their nearest law enforcement agency.

Credit: Nederland Police Department
Credit: Nederland Police Department

From a Nederland Police Department release:

Aneria Erielle Joseph, 16yoa, 5”6”, 80 lbs, Blk hair/bro eyes. Aneria was reported as a runaway on 3/29/2023. Aneria was last seen on 3/28/2023 at approximately 7:00am at Nederland HS. Aneria was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and white crocs. Aneria often wears her hair in a curly bun. Anyone having information on Aneria’s whereabouts should contact Nederland PD at 409-723-1516 or your nearest law enforcement agency

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.   

