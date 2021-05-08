Nederland man giving back to communities in need through his Great American Taco Truck

For many migrants like this taco truck owner, America is a place of new beginnings.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man from Nederland is giving back to the Southeast Texas community with one taco at a time.

It's a taco truck serving people in need. But what makes this business so special?

“It was the only country where I can become successful eventually if I work hard,” said Luis Guevara, the owner of the Great American Taco Truck.



For many migrants like Guevara, America is a place of new beginnings.

“I moved from Venezuela about 16 years ago,” Guevara said.



Guevara was 23 years old when he migrated to America alone.



“It's very hard to move and leave everything behind,” Guevara said.



And in his time of need, Southeast Texas gave him hope.



“When you're immigrating, you're basically like naked in the world,” Guevara said. “What other way to give back to the community by giving back some of everything that I got in the beginning.”

It's a favor he would return to the community.



“About 3 years ago, me and my daughter were going to Best Buy, and we saw somebody in the parking lot, and he was pouring water, and she asked me if there was a way we can help him,” Guevara said.



He wanted a food truck that serves people in need hope, one taco at a time.



“With $10, we can feed almost ten people, and we give three tacos per person, and those tacos are fully loaded with meat,” Guevara said.



He took the idea to his pastor, Carlos Torres, who connected him to the New Beginnings Ministry. They got him the truck and the resources.



"Together, we formed a conglomerate," Guevara said. "That's now touching the community in huge ways. We're feeding thousands of people, giving them clothing."



They even expanded their outreach to help feed people in Louisiana who were impacted by Hurricane Laura, and they plan to reach more people.



“Right now, we go every 15 days. The goal is to go every weekend,” Guevara said.



Its mission makes The Great American Taco Truck a name that's fit for this food truck.

Just like everyone loves hope, “everybody loves tacos. Everybody loves tacos,” Guevara said.

If you would like to donate, visit NBCBeaumont.org.