Nederland neighbor's reaction as new information unfolds about deadly officer-involved shooting

One Nederland man was sitting outside with his nephew when he heard gunshots Tuesday night.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is releasing new info about a fatal officer-involved shooting in Nederland. The department said they're not going to release the name of the victim until Thursday, but we know he was 29-years-old.



This started with a disturbance in Port Neches and ended with the officer opening fire in Nederland. One man in a neighborhood nearby said he was shocked to learn what happened.

"We jumped up and ran to the bridge, and they wouldn't let us cross it." said James Louviere Jr.

Louviere said that specific area in Nederland had always been peaceful until that fatal shooting Tuesday night.



Louviere was sitting outside with his nephew when he heard gunshots. He said this is a quiet neighborhood. "We were in shock, I couldn't believe it," Louviere said.

RELATED: 29-year-old man killed in officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night in Nederland

Around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Port Neches police got a call about a domestic disturbance on 6th Street. By the time officers got there, the suspect had left.

He was spotted a short time later off Carriage Lane in Nederland. He then led an office on a short chase to Texas Avenue. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the officer told him to stop and to get on the ground.

Then, the officer tried tasing him, but it appeared not to work, according to the department. That's when the officer opened fire, and Chief Porter said for that to have happened the officer had feared for his life.



"Anytime someone loses their life it's a tragic event and we take it very seriously." said Chief Porter.



That officer has been identified as Tanner Thompson. He has been with the department for 4 years. This was the first fatal officer-involved shooting for the department, according to Chief Porter.

Chief Porter said officer Thompson was alone during the shooting, but there were officers nearby.



"We'll leave no stones left unturned to know exactly what happened out there." Chief Porter said.



There is body camera footage, but it has not been released. Louviere said he feels for everyone involved.



"It's the first time I have ever heard of something like this happening. Most people out here are good people,” Louviere said.

The Texas Rangers and Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office are investigating. Chief Porter said the name of the suspect will not be released until Thursday.