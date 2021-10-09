Nederland mom opens 'smash room' for those dealing with mental health issues

Kandace Kennedy said she found purpose from her pain.



“I lost my daughter to suicide three years ago,” Kennedy said.



In 2018, the year Kennedy’s daughter took her life, 48,344 suicides were reported. So, she created a space for people to release their rage after dealing with grief, depression, or mental health issues.



“R.A.G.E stands for rising against giant eruption,” Kennedy said.



In each room, you'll find smash items such as TVs, lamps, and plates.



“What better way that you can do it -- in a fun way-- fun and therapeutic, so before they snap, just come to take a tap,” Kennedy said.



Once you have your protective gear on, you'll come into the smash room and grab your bat, then go to town.



“So, a five-minute session, you have a two-minute session, a 15-minute session and then you can have a 30-minute session, which is a theme session,” Kennedy said.



Kennedy said smash sessions aren't just designed to break things. Those who come can also talk through your emotions.



“I'm going to have therapists here,” Kennedy said. “For those who want to take partaking in therapy and talk to someone, privately. I'll have that.”



As this moment comes full circle for Kennedy, she said she can't help but to think how proud her little girl is of her.



“OK, chocolate drop, go ahead,” Kennedy said. “I see you. That's what she would say. I hope that's what I believe because I can't hear for the first time.”



For more information on rage and release visit zariasfootsteps.org.