NEDERLAND, Texas — Investigators say they're looking for a a 60-year-old missing Nederland man.

John Eagleson didn't show up for work on March 6 according to Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter.

He says police have no reason to believe Eagleson has been harmed, but it was out of character for him not to show up to his job.

He may be driving a gray 2013 Ford Escape with license plate LGK0148.

If you know where Eagleson is, or have any helpful information, you're asked to call Nederland Police Department at (409) 722-4965.

