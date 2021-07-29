Nederland man dies in hospital after motorcycle accident along Highway 69

It happened a half mile north of Nederland around 6 p.m. Thursday on Highway 69 near mile marker 536.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Nederland man riding a motorcycle along a Jefferson County Highway died Thursday evening after a car crashed into him from behind, according to a representative from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened a half mile north of Nederland around 6 p.m. on Highway 69 near mile marker 536.

The 29-year-old Nederland man was traveling on a 2017 Yamaha sports bike heading east on Parkway Drive when he approached the feeder road along US 69.

The motorcyclist failed to yield the right of way while heading southbound on the feeder, and another driver in a car hit the motorcycle from the rear.

Both drivers were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Officials say the motorcycle driver died at the hospital. The other driver is expected to live.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

