Nederland ISD superintendent explains impact a new 'school choice' law will have on public schools in Texas

A new school choice law would allow parents the decision to take their kids out of public school and receive a voucher.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEDERLAND, Texas — The third special session for lawmakers in Austin will be focusing on public education.

Governor Greg Abbott has made it clear school vouchers are a top priority.

Some school districts in Southeast Texas are worried about how this proposed bill will impact them.

A new school choice law would allow parents the decision to take their kids out of public school and receive a voucher to use to whatever educational alternative they choose.

School leaders say this will deplete public school funding.

Nederland Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieshnick and a school board member spoke out against the school choice bill at a statewide conference this past weekend.

"Studies show that vouchers don't help students achieve, and will primarily impact higher income families," said Nicolas Phillips.

Hundreds of public education leaders are taking a public stance against school vouchers, which aren't a brand new thing.

"School vouchers have been on our radar for a long time, school vouchers are not supported by educators across Texas. We have shown they are not successful and not good for public education," said Dr. Kieshnick.

Phillips spoke at the 2023 Texas Ed Con in front of hundreds of school board members from across the state speaking out against the school vouchers bill.

He said that districts across the state, cannot afford programs like this.

"It is also shown that the math around school subsidies is hardly accurate. In Arizona private school subsidies are supposed to cost the state 65 million, now it's estimated it will cost the state 900 million dollars just one year later. these examples show the lack of accountability," Phillips said.

Dr. Kieshnick, was also there saying they are a united front on this issue and that it would badly affect the students, and community.

"Education is for everybody, cause it affects your home values the climate of your city. Your tourism, your housing rate. So education is a positive for everybody whether you have kids or not. It has a wide scale effect on your whole community," Dr. Kieshnick said.

Governor Abbott said that this has been a hot topic he has wanted to press in the special sessions. He prides parents on taking the power of who they want represented in their choice.

"We will have everything teed up in a way, where we will be giving voters in a primary a choice. They can choose someone who supports school choice or choose someone who is against school choice," said Governor Abbott.

“It is my hope that during the special legislative session, we can come together and get something done on the topic of school choice, along with other items that may be included on Governor Abbott’s call," Said Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan. "Everyone agrees that parents should be empowered to make decisions about the education of their children, although each House member is going to have a differing opinion on how best to achieve that."

Lawmakers are returning to Austin on Monday at 1 p.m.

Governor Abbott has promised political consequences for those who get in the way of the school vouchers bill.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.