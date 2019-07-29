NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland ISD is offering free and reduced price meals for students who meet income eligibility guidelines this fall.

The school district will be sending letters to families explaining eligibility with instructions on how to apply starting August 1, Nederland ISD child nutrition secretary Carleen Mattingly said in a news release. Each school and the administration office have a copy of the policy and applications.

Nederland ISD uses this criteria to determine eligibility:

Household income at or below the level for categorical or automatic eligibility Households receiving SNAP or TANF benefits or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations program participants Children who are in foster homes, homeless, runaways, migrants or displaced by a declared disaster

An adult in the household must fill out the application and return it to the school or the child nutrition department at the administration building, located at 220 North 17th Street.

Households must contact the school if a member of the household becomes unemployed or if the household size changes.

