Nederland couple eats Chick-fil-A for 500 consecutive days, with the exception of Sundays

James Stinson and his wife eat breakfast at Chick Fil-a, except on Sundays of course.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One Nederland man made a 500-day commitment to Chick-fil-A. He just couldn't allow anyone else to hold this record, so now he's stepping up his game to hold onto it for longer.



James and Libby Stinson have a deep loyalty to the favorite fast food joint. The two have not traveled unless there's a Chick-fil-A close by, every day for nearly two years.



“I want the sausage burrito, no hash browns," James Stinson said.



“Breakfast is my favorite meal. It always has been, since I was an itty bitty kid," James Stinson said.



James Stinson said he's a creature of habit when it comes to his order, but sometimes he'll switch it up a bit.



"At home, I put in the order in the app they were dining, and I have an order already here when I walk in, come sit at the table on the table number," James Stinson said.

The couple always sit at the same table.





“We've been married 53 years. Anything we can do together, is a good thing,” James Stinson said.



The Stinsons normally can eat for under $15, but they don't mind splurging because of the perks.



"You accumulate points, and then you use the points and you get stuff free, and plus I send some to my grandkids, too," James Stinson said.



Nate Razzano, the executive director of the Chick-fil-A in Mid-county, sees them every morning.



“Mr James and Miss Libby have been coming here for as long as I've been at this location, and it's been really awesome getting to know them as a couple, and as regulars but they're more than our guests now. They're our friends," Razzano said.



Razzano said it’s incredibly special that his neighbors are attempting to set a record in his restaurant.

For the Stinsons, the Chick-fil-A on Memorial Blvd. Is like a second home.



"There’s just a different atmosphere here at Chick-fil-A versus McDonald's or Whataburger," James Stinson said.



It's a different atmosphere that turns a customer into a friend.



“Before the pandemic, I pretty well knew everybody by their first time I got, I got my work cut out for me to learn all these new people," James Stinson said.

And you may wonder where the Stinsons go on Sundays. They eat at the Cracker Barrel before church.



So, if you're at Chick-fil-A off Memorial Blvd. in the morning, be sure to say hi to James and Libby. They plan to continue to eat at Chick-fil-A for 1,000 consecutive days.