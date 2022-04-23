Nederland High School band members headed to D.C. to play at Lincoln Memorial Centennial

The Nederland band was the only Texas band invited to participate.

NEDERLAND, Texas — About 100 members of the Nederland High School band are heading to Washington D.C. next month to help celebrate the centennial of the Lincoln Memorial.

The Nederland band was the only Texas band invited to participate in the Lincoln Memorial Centennial on April 21-24, 2022.

The 100 students will spend several days in the nation's capitol visiting such sites as the Smithsonian Museums, Ford's Theater, where President Lincoln was shot, the Peterson House where Lincoln died, the National Archives and, of course, the Lincoln memorial according to LincolnMemorial100.org.

The band members will be performing as part of "America's Lincoln Centennial Massed Honor Band and Choir" according to the website.

They will perform on Saturday April 23, 2022.

The cost for the trip will be about $2,000 per student according to band director Greg Rose.

The band is taking donations and selling sponsorships that begin at $100 to help defray the $200,000 cost to students and their families.

Band members will wear shirts featuring sponsor names or business names during the trip.

If you'd like to make a donation to help the band make the trip you can mail a check made out to NHS Band.

Mail checks to...

Nederland High School

C/O Greg Rose - NHS Band Hall

2101 N 18th Street

Nederland, TX 77627

