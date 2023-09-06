Nederland High School students will be going to school Thursday after possible threat is considered not credible

No evidence was found by the district or Nederland Police that suggests the threat is credible.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland High School students will go to school Thursday after possible threat was deemed not credible.

The school received an anonymous report about a possible threat to the school on September 7, 2023.

The high school announced on Facebook that the Nederland Independent School District and the Nederland Police Department have worked together and found no evidence to suggest the threat is credible.

Because of this, the district has decided that all activities for the week will go on as planned.

There will be an extra police presence around the high school for peace of mind.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.