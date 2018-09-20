NEDERLAND — A 'sobering' moment for students at Nederland High School as they witnessed a mock DWI crash involving their peers.

Beer bottles, broken glass and fake blood covered the street in front of the high school as students watched the aftermath of a simulated DWI crash.

Natalie Gomez, Assistant Principal of Nederland High, says they try to schedule this presentation every four to five years so that students can experience this at least once in high school.

“We have an obligation as educators to help our students understand the tragedies from drinking and driving and how it can, like the program says, shatter dreams,” Gomez says.

The Nederland Independent School District is not immune to this type of tragedy.

Back in 2010 a crash took the lived of two young Nederland sisters.

That driver was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

“They are hopefully not drinking at this age," Gomez said. "But even as young adults, hopefully this makes an impact so when they are of drinking age they can help each other make the right choices not to get behind the wheel.”

Steven Beagle, Principal of Nederland High School, said that is was important to have students act each part so that their classmates could get a sense of what their friends could actually go through. They feel it has a stronger impact.

"We hope to impact the whole student body but if we could impact at least one student from making a bad decision... that's what we're trying to do," Beagle said.

Lauryn Hughes, a senior at Nederland, played the role of a passenger in the car that was hit by a drunk driver. You could hear her shrieking for her friend who lay still on the pavement.

"I'm upset still," Hughes said. "Like before hand, I had no idea how much it would impact me and upset me but it felt so real."

Hunter Sonnier is also a senior and a member of the Bulldogs' varsity football team. He played the intoxicated driver.

“It just impacts me in a different way like it makes you think twice. If you drink, you can’t drive no matter what. You never know what’s going to happen," Sonnier said. "You could kill somebody. You could take someone’s life and hurt someone’s family and impact them in a different way.”

Hailee Baird choked back tears thinking about the presentation she just watched knowing it was a scene she hopes to never see again.

“These are some of my best friends and even to see it just fake it felt really real and it was really hard to watch," Baird said. "I was really crying and I know it was fake, but it’s definitely going to leave a mark.”

Wednesday's presentation was only the first part of this two day impact panel. The student body will gather on Thursday to watch the presentation again but on video. They will also hear from Ashlie Richie as she gives her testimony on losing her best friend to a drunk driving accident.

