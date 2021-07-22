Construction at Nederland High School stadium continues through fall 2021

If you plan on going to Bulldog stadium soon to cheer on Nederland football, you may notice some changes.



"We started talking about the project in 2018. The voters approved the bond issue in May of 2019, and now we're doing the construction phases," said Nederland ISD Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick.



Kieschnick said the stadium is undergoing the second of four construction phases this summer.



This second phase includes laying down concrete for new sidewalks as well as building new restrooms and a ticket booth.



According to Kieschnick, the project is moving along but there have been a few hiccups, mainly weather and shortages.



"The weather has slowed us up some because of the unusually high amounts of rain we've had this summer, but we've dealt with it and the contractors dealt with it, and they're working through it but the main problem is just getting the steel here," Kieschnick said.



As a result, the district may have to set up portable restrooms and a temporary ticket booth for the start of the season.



Other than that, things have gone smoothly with more upgrades on the way.



"The last two phases for the stadium will be the new press box, which will be next summer and the modifications to the bleachers to include ADA modifications will be the summer of '23," Kieschnick said.



While Kieschnick wishes phase two could've been completed before the upcoming football season, he remains optimistic about the finished product being unveiled by the summer of 2023.



"It's a very, very exciting time in Nederland,” Kieschnick said.