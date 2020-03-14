NEDERLAND, Texas — Despite the confusion, the family fun will continue at the Nederland Heritage Festival.

Friday afternoon, coronavirus concerns led County Judge Jeff Branick to issue an emergency order for Jefferson County.

The Nederland Heritage Festival was forced to shut down, but just a few minutes later, they posted an update on Facebook. It stated the mayor spoke to County Judge Branick and confirmed the emergency order would not impact municipalities until Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, people like Alison Howell weren't worried about coming to the festival. "I don't have any concerns. Just make sure we practice good handwashing and all those things that officials are telling us to do and stay healthy.", said Howell.

MORE | Read the disaster declaration

RELATED: South Texas State Fair canceled after Jefferson County Judge signs disaster declaration amid coronavirus concern

In Port Arthur, growing coronavirus concerns led Mayor Bartie to meet with city leaders to discuss precautions being taken.

He and other city leaders, including the director of health, Judith Smith, are advising people to avoid large crowds.

"I would say from 100-200, that's a large gathering for a population like we have in Port Arthur.", said Mayor Bartie.

They're especially concerned about the elderly.

Smith says those 65 and older, or those who are immuno compromised are asked to avoid mass gatherings.

RELATED: President Trump declares national emergency on coronavirus

Both Mayor Bartie and Judie Smith say taking these extra precaustions are what's best for the residents of Port Arthur.

RELATED: 12News to host #FactsNotFear town hall on coronavirus Monday

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

No confirmed coronavirus cases in Southeast Texas; officials stress importance of not sharing false information

Coronavirus concerns impact schools across Southeast Texas

Preparing for a pandemic doesn’t include stocking up on toilet paper