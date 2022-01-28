'Take Two' | Nederland Heritage Festival organizers expecting big turnout after canceling last year

The festival has been a staple in the Nederland community since 1973.



"I can remember going to the heritage festival when I was eight, nine, ten years old," said Letha Ruiz, president of the Nederland Rotary Club.



On top of all the fun, there's food and it's local.



"All of our food vendors are non-profit, so come out and get some really great food, help support those nonprofit organizations raise money for their cause. That's something that we really pride ourselves on," Hemby said.



Each non-profit that works at the heritage festival has its own specialty.



"When it comes to that gooey, gooey, deep-fried chocolate Oreo. We've got the lockdown on that," Ruiz said.



They use proceeds to provide scholarships to high school seniors.



"Making sure that we get those funds to make the scholarships possible every year and to send as many, you know, seniors to college," Ruiz said.



Carl Heubach, treasurer of the Port Arthur Little Theatre, said he's been doing this for 16 years, but this year it's different.



"This year is a little bit challenging because some of the things that the local vendors always stocked quite a bit of not this year,” Heubach said. “So, we have to start early collecting things and some things have gone up in price."



But despite the challenges and the hard work Ruiz and Hemby said they do it all for their community.



"Sometimes that's the only time we see people that sometimes the only time I’ve seen my classmates from high school because they don't go to the class for the union so but I see him at the festival," Heubach said.