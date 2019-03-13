NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Heritage Festival kicked off on Tuesday with food, fun and lots of rides.
The festival will last from March 12-17.
The festival will have 'armband days' on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Armbands will cost $25 for each individual day. Tickets are sold at carnival ticket booths.
A parade will be held on Saturday, March 16, beginning at 10 a.m.
A car show is also being held on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and ending around 1 p.m. on Boston Avenue between 14th and 15th Streets.
Carnival hours:
Tuesday-Friday (March 12-15): 4 p.m.-11 p.m.
Saturday (March 16): 10 a.m.-11:00 p.m.
Sunday (March 17): Noon-6 p.m.