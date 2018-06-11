NEDERLAND — Friday, Nederland High School faces off against Port Neches-Groves for the annual "Mid-County Madness game. Tuesday, people from Nederland were lined up outside the main office, ready to camp out. Nederland parents Ashley Chopane and her friend Summer Molina started camping out as early as 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

"It's all about my kids having their experience, you only get 18 years with them, I mean, they grow up so quick, you know, you want them to experience everything and this is just tradition in the town that we live in, you know, we want to support our guys out there on the field," said Chopane.

More people lined up throughout the day to ensure they get their tickets for the game. Ticket sales at Nederland start at 7:30 in the morning at the main office. Port Neches-Groves will begin their ticket sales Thursday at 7 a.m.

There is a six ticket limit per family, and those purchasing tickets must show a current driver's license to prove residency within the school districts. Adult tickets cost $5 each, and student tickets are $3 each.

© 2018 KBMT