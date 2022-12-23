Nederland couple preparing to adopt little girl after adopting 2 boys

Lauren and Myers Mullins took fostering classes and knew from that moment on, fostering and adoption was their path.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland couple is in the process of adopting a little a girl after officially adopting two boys.

Lauren and Myers Mullins spent the last few years trying to grow their family before finally adopting their two sons.

“The doctors, we went through fertility treatment over and over and over, two rounds, and finally we figured we were tired of the disappointment," Myers Mullins previously told 12News.

Now a year after adopting their first son, they're fostering a little girl they plan on adopting spring 2023.

Myers Mullins says that fostering can be a challenge, but the process is worth it.

"The fear of not being able to keep them shouldn't be a deter from not showing a child love. You know, we're called to take care of the orphaned and the widowed," Myers Mullins said. "And we firmly believe that's what we're meant to do, and it's what we've been blessed to do.

The Mullins' got the call about their first son in the fall of 2021.

"She ended up sending us a picture, and I was like, ‘this is the cutest kid ever, big head, big cheeks,’” Lauren Mullins previously told 12News,

They didn't hesitate and after jumping through some of the legal hurdles they made it official.

"We're sitting here and we're telling you it’s a million percent worth it, the slight heartaches and the slight emotional stress you will go through, every little bit is worth it when he looks at you and says ‘hey daddy -- hey mommy,’" Myers Mullins said.

They say it didn't take long for Jude Mullins to feel at home

"Whether it be first thing in the morning late and night not feeling well, he developed an immediate attachment to us,” Myers Mullins said. “He is definitely more attached to meet at this moment, he is definitely a momma's boy right now."

Jude Mullins was adopted right before Christmas 2021, so he had a lot to look forward to.

"I got pretty intense with spending on his gifts and I had to be stopped," Myers Mullins said.

But his real gift for Christmas is better than any toy money can buy.

"It's hard to know what a two-year-old feels about Christmas, ultimately what Jude knows is he's happy, he's healthy, and he's got a mommy and daddy that love him, and will always be here for him," Myers Mullins said.

Everyone deserves a home for the holidays.

"When we got married we were happy, living a great life and all that but we always knew something was missing, we're now whole," Myers Mullins said. "There’s never a moment when you don’t think about this is worth it, everything we have been through with him has been worth it."

Myers Mullins says he and his wife are even more excited for Christmas morning than their children are.