Isla's Faith | Nederland community rallies behind 8-year-old girl battling rare genetic condition

In August of 2021, 8-year-old Isla Edwards was diagnosed with CLN3 Batten disease. An illness that at this time, does not have a cure.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Nederland community are rallying behind a 8-year-old girl battling a rare genetic condition.

“It’s something very, very serious, and something you know that there’s no treatment and no cure for,” Jacquelyn Stockdale, Edwards’ mom, said. “I mean everyday were still trying to come to terms with it.”

On Sunday, the Buckstin Brewing Company in Nederland attempted to raise awareness of the disease by holding a benefit. At the benefit they released “Breezy Blonde,” a beer named after Edwards.

“It’s our blonde ale,” Gabrielle Blanco, owner of Buckstin Brewing, said. “Isla has beautiful long, blonde hair. It just fit. We sent this over to the artists, and they did their rendition of it. It’s our most popular beer that we sell in cans, so we knew it was going to fly off the shelves.”

When Blanco heard about the 8-year-old’s condition, she knew she had to help. The brewery sold almost 1 thousand cans in one day.

“We want to make sure we don’t lose momentum,” Blanco said. “We need to continue checking in on them and supporting them.”

The benefit lasted until 9 p.m. All proceeds from it will be given to Edwards and her family.

Stockdale said events like these give her hope and let her know that good things are happening.

“It’s hard to be, you know, upset whenever you have this wonderful, happy, healthy little kid dancing around your house,” Stockdale said. “So, she’s the one who lifts all of us up during this process. Her attitude and positivity is what keeps us going every single day.”

Isla Edwards had a special feeling knowing the community was rallying behind her.

“It makes me feel happy,” the 8-year-old said.

The community is using the hashtag #nobaddays, because everyday they are actively choosing to have a good day and stay positive with Edwards.