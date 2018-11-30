Nederland's Christmas parade route has changed due to construction.

The annual lighted Christmas parade will start at the traditional spot at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Nederland Avenue and 21st Street and proceed down Nederland Avenue to 14th Street then turning left and left again on Boston Avenue, the City of Nederland said in a news release.

The parade will end at Central Middle School on 17th Street.

The city said the parade route changed due to drainage construction on North 12th Street and Boston Avenue.

No parking will be allowed on North 14th Street from Nederland Avenue to Boston Avenue or on Boston Avenue from the Entergy ROW to 17th Street.

© 2018 KBMT