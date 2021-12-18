Helpline for residents affected by Nederland chemical leak no longer available

The helpline was set up for residents to call for updates regarding the cleanup of a hazardous chemical leak at Beauxart Garden Road in Nederland.

NEDERLAND, Texas — The special helpline that a Nederland company set up for residents affected by the ongoing hazmat situation to call is no longer available, according to a City of Nederland press release.

The helpline was set up for residents to call for updates regarding the cleanup of a hazardous chemical leak from a transport trailer at Beauxart Garden Road near Highway 69 in Nederland.

The transport trailer leak was first reported on Sunday, Dec. 12, but began Saturday, Dec. 11 afternoon. Beauxart Garden Road was closed but was reopened on Friday.

The leaking product, known as Lubrizol 1389, is producing a low level of hydrogen sulfide gas, according to the release. Lubrizol 1389 is a mineral oil blend used as a lubricant additive.

Hydrogen sulfide gas is a colorless gas known for its “rotten egg” odor, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The gas is extremely flammable and highly toxic.

Emergency crews controlled the vapor with the use of environmental scrubbers and canisters. Air monitoring is currently ongoing and according to a press release, concentrations levels, "do not represent a public health risk to the community."

Odor remediation began Wednesday. Residents are encouraged to use Febreze, non-match light charcoal and vinegar to mitigate the smell in their homes, vehicles, and businesses.

In the next phase of the operation, officials plan for the trailer to be removed from Nederland Tank Wash. Officials do not know when they will be able to remove it, but they do know it will happen no sooner then next week.

Once the trailer has been removed, the odor is expected to no longer be present. As of now, intensity and location of the odor will vary throughout Saturday as wind speeds and direction change.

City officials are currently waiting for information regarding a reporting system for damage claims. The city is asking those that have evacuated their homes to keep receipts incase re-imbursement becomes an option.

From a City of Nederland press release:

The City’s Emergency response crews are still on scene monitoring a transport trailer at the Nederland Tank Wash. The product in the trailer is a mineral oil blend, known as Lubrizol 1389. The product was producing low levels of hydrogen sulfide gas. The remediation companies controlled the vapor with the use of environmental scrubbing canisters. All trailer leaks are contained, and the trailer is monitored. Air monitoring is ongoing around the clock by CTEH.

The odor remediation of the Tank Wash site began Wednesday. The next phase of the operation would result in the trailer being removed from the Tank Wash; at this time, this may occur no earlier than early next week but that timeframe is still not definite. The trailer has passed a full DOT inspection and certification. Once the trailer is removed and the Tank Wash sump and facility are remediated, no odors will be emanating from the incident site. Beauxart Garden Road reopened yesterday.