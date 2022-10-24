Nederland business owners debate city food truck regulations at public hearing Monday

Food truck owners say city regulations make it hard to get a time and place to set up. Restaurant owners argue they have more expenses and employ more people.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A public hearing was held Monday at Nederland City Hall to discuss how and where food trucks can operate around the city.

Current regulations only allow food trucks to set up at businesses for special events, which is upsetting for some food truck owners. Food truck owners say city regulations make it too hard to get a time and place to set up.

Some restaurant owners, on the other hand, think food trucks threaten their bottom line when times are already tough. Restaurant owners argue they have more expenses, employ more people and pay more taxes.

No decisions were made on Monday, but city leaders were able to get an idea of what both sides want.

"Food cost is horrible right now. It's hard to make anything to stay in business, much less with competition from people who aren't paying what I pay, doing what I do," said Remi Bryan, owner of La Suprema Restaurant in Nederland.

Food truck owners say they are limited on when and where they can set up. They have to follow specific city ordinances and most can't afford their own brick-and-mortar establishments.

Keith Bass is the owner of The Dude's Foods food truck and also was the one who requested the public hearing to be held.

"A business has to invite you. It's for no longer than three days on a temporary permit, once a month. So basically, 12 times a year. That's it," Bass said.

Kenny Mings owns both a restaurant and a food truck, but he supports restaurants, which he says is a sure way to support local businesses.

"Once you open it, and people realize, 'Hey I can go in anytime I want to,' it's going to bring in more food trucks, and it's going to take away from the community," Mings said.

Despite the differences, business owners can see the potential for a middle ground, like a food truck park.

"Sure, I don't have a problem with one location where they can all go, and people can say 'oh food trucks, I want food trucks today, I'm going here.'"

Nederland Planning and Zoning Commission will have another public meeting on November 8, 2022 at 1903 Atlanta Avenue, beginning at 5 p.m.

The commission will bring a recommendation for possible action by the city council at a meeting in December.