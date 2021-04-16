Neches River Festival parade canceled due to weather conditions, street party is still on

"It may have rained on our parade, but we are moving forward with the fun!"

BEAUMONT, Texas — Organizers with the Neches River Festival have canceled the parade portion of the event due to the threat of inclement weather in Beaumont, but the street party is still happening.

The Southeast Texas community is invited to the fun on Crockett Street from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021.

Amid a pandemic and severe weather threat in the area, festival organizers have COVID-19 precautions in place and already had plans for backup in the event of rain.

"Luckily we have the beautiful Gig behind us, and we're going to move our band in there. We're also going to have all these awnings over here filled with our activities," said Molly Moore with the Neches River Festival.

Moore told 12News on Thursday the street party will be moved inside and under cover if it rains.

"It may have rained on our parade, but we are moving forward with the fun," a Neches River Festival news release says.

Full News release from the Neches River Festival...

NRF Street Party sponsored by Del Papa Distributing Company is still ON! Please join us on Crockett Street from 5:30-8:30 as we Rock the River with our awesome band 80 Proof!

There will be food and drinks for purchase and activities for kids. We regret to inform you that the Neches River Festival parade has been canceled due to the inclement weather.

It may have rained on our parade, but we are moving forward with the fun!