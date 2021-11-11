Neches Federal Credit Union hosts virtual 5k, raises $3,500 for Wounded Family Support in honor of Veterans Day

Neches Federal Credit Union announces that they raised $3,500 today that will go to support the Wounded Warrior Family Foundation. The funds were raised by way of a 5K, seven-mile bike ride, and one-mile walk/run that the credit union hosted Thursday. The 5K event was promoted and hosted internally by Neches FCU, and employees were encouraged to ride their bike, walk, or run. Donations contributed by the Neches FCU team were matched by the credit union. Over 200 participants from Neches FCU participated in the virtual event and were encouraged to post their picture on Neches FCU’s Facebook page using the hashtag #NechesWalksForVets. “We are extremely proud of this annual event and salute those who have served and sacrificed to protect our country,” said Jason Landry, President/CEO of Neches FCU. About Neches Federal Credit Union: Neches Federal Credit Union is a community credit union serving Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Chambers, Jasper, Liberty, Newton, and Tyler County. For information about membership eligibility call 409-722-1174 for Mid County, 409-860-0800 for Beaumont, visit us online at www.nechesfcu.org, or come by one of our locations in Port Neches, Beaumont, Nederland, Bridge City, and Lumberton.