Neches FCU hosts 7th annual Veterans Day 5K, raises more than $4K

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas credit union raised thousands of dollars to support area veterans Friday.

The Neches Federal Credit Union raised more than $4,000 through its seventh annual Veterans Day 5K event. The money raised will help support the Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group.

The group is a non-profit organization that works to provide "final military honors to veterans from all military branches, the United States Coast Guard, and World War II Merchant Mariners who served under honorable conditions," according to their website.

More than 220 participants from Neches FCU and veterans from the Port Neches Fire Department took part in Friday's event. The money was raised through a 5K, seven-mile bike ride, and one-mile walk/run.

The credit union matched all donations contributed by the Neches FCU board of directors and staff.

“We are extremely proud of this annual event and salute those who have served and sacrificed to protect our country,” Jason Landry, president and CEO of Neches FCU, said.

Neches FCU hosted and promoted the event internally and those who participated were encouraged to post their picture on Neches FCU’s Facebook page using the hashtag #NechesWalksForVets.

