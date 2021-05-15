Sheriff: Nearly 90 arrested during first night of Go Topless Jeep Weekend on Bolivar Peninsula

Records show they were mostly misdemeanor charges like public intoxication and minors in possession of alcohol.

GALVESTON, Texas — Nearly 90 people were arrested on Bolivar Peninsula during the first night of Go Topless Jeep Weekend, according to the Galveston County sheriff.

Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirmed with our sister station, KHOU 11, that 87 arrests have been made as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

He didn't specify what exactly these people were arrested for, but Galveston County arrest records show they were mostly misdemeanor charges like public intoxication and minors in possession of alcohol.

Crews that went to Bolivar Peninsula overnight reported there were a lot of police and first responders on the island, which helped controlling the crowd.

The annual event typically draws a very large crowd to the peninsula, and in recent years, dozens have been arrested.

Two people were shot during the event last year, but it's still unclear if those injured were participating in the weekend festivities.

In 2019, police had to shut down partiers on Crystal Beach even after COVID-19 canceled the event.



Galveston County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Douglas Hudson tells 12News that this year, law enforcement officers are prepared to keep law and order.

"Typically, they have anywhere from 15 to 25 responders over there to assist with any kind of medical needs on the beach as well as any water safety rescues," Hudson said.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office will have an increased presence along Bolivar Peninsula through Sunday, with around 60 deputies patrolling the beach and more stationed down by the ferry.

Although security measures are increased, deputies say they want everyone to have a great time.

"We've always said 'everyone's welcome,’” Hudson said. “We just need everybody to behave and act accordingly. Be neighborly. Be nice towards one another, and we'll get through this hopefully unscathed."