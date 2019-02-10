STOWELL, Texas — Entergy confirms that nearly 5,000 customers are without power after an incident at a substation in Stowell.

Entergy tells 12News crews were making repairs near the substation in Chambers County when the lines were tripped.

4,700 customers are without power as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Entergy says it could be 5 p.m. before power is fully restored.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and are working to restore power as safely and as quickly as possible," Kacee Kirschvink, a senior communication specialist with Entergy, told 12News.

The Entergy outage map shows customers mainly east of I-10 between FM 365 and Hwy 73 are impacted. This includes Winnie, Stowell and Hamshire.

Entergy



