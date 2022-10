The shooting happened on Velma Lane, which is near where I-69 and Beltway 8 meet.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HUMBLE, Texas — A 12-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in northeast Houston Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened on Velma Lane, which is near where I-69 and Beltway 8 meet.

Houston police first tweeted about the incident at 7:25 p.m. They said a possible suspect has been detained.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.