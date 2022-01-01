Operation One Vote, Inc. hosting National Voter Registration Day event in Beaumont Tuesday

The celebration and rally will be held Tuesday, September 20 in the Jury Impaneling Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Operation one VOTE, Inc. is hosting an event in honor of the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a September 18, 2022 newscast.)

The celebration and rally will be held Tuesday, September 20 in the Jury Impaneling Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, located at 1149 Pearl Street.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will feature guest speakers. Elected officials, candidates and volunteer deputy registrars will be in attendance.

Operation one VOTE, Inc. says they will be prepared to register voters and ask everyone who is eligible to register to vote to do so.

A light lunch will be served.

MORE | 12News 2022 Texas midterm election voter guide

You are eligible to register to vote if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Voting Locations & Sample Ballots