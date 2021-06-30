National firework shortage not expected to interfere with Beaumont's July 4 festivities

According to the fireworks industry, supply is down 30 percent.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The U.S. is seeing a massive firework shortage days away from July 4 weekend.

However, this shortage is not expected to affect the July 4 festivities, Emily Wheeler, Beaumont’s July 4 event director said.

“We are not experiencing any issues from being called a fireworks shortage,” she said. “It is not something that has come across our plate at all as an issue.”

While this shortage is not expected to interfere with Beaumont festivities, it is causing a problem for some small firework retail sellers.

The firework industry is seeing a higher demand with less supply and rising shipping costs. Therefore, some smaller retailers have had to raise their prices.

“Everybody is really feeling the repercussions of that,” Jacob LeBlanc, Orange 5 Alarm Fireworks owner, said. “The warehouses are practically empty and what they do have is already sold by the bigger stands.”

LeBlanc is not the only one in Southeast Texas struggling. Many other firework stands in the area are even helping each other out by trading missing products with each other, he said.

Fireworks are in a high demand but low supply.

“You do not want to wait until July 4,” LeBlanc said. You may not get what you want.”

The shortage is not the only problem the industry is facing.

“Prices have gone up and that's tough on all of us…some more than others,” LeBLanc said.

LeBlanc recommends for everyone to not wait until Sunday to buy fireworks. With Independence Day just few days away, retailers will not be able to order anymore once they sell out.

Firework shows across Southeast Texas:

Beaumont: July 4, 9 p.m., Downtown Event Centre Lake, 700 Crockett Street Gates at 5 p.m. Live entertainment includes Luke Whitney, The Big Show, and Flava Band. Symphony of SE Texas performs at Julie Rogers Theatre at 8 p.m.

July 4, 9 p.m., Downtown Event Centre Lake, 700 Crockett Street Port Arthur : July 4, 9:15 p.m., Lamar State College PA, 1800 Lakeshore Drive Free family activities in the Parker Center 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Video game truck 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines offered from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Carl Parker Civic Center

July 4, 9:15 p.m., Lamar State College PA, 1800 Lakeshore Drive Orange: July 4, 9 p.m., Orange Riverside Pavilion Events, kid's activities begin at 5 p.m. Wayne Toups performs at 7 p.m.

July 4, 9 p.m., Orange Riverside Pavilion B urkeville: July 10, Burkeville Fire Hall Waterslides and craft vendors start at 4 p.m. Firework show will begin at dark.

July 10, Burkeville Fire Hall